Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Britain First Western Country To Approve Coronavirus Vaccine

Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with 8,00,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for those at high risk starting next week.





The US Food and Drug Administration is holding its advisory committee meeting next week, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said the state's first delivery, enough for 1,70,000 residents, is expected on December 15.