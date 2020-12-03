Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 took a breather from record highs with a flat close. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures- an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 index - rose 14.9 points - or 0.11 per cent - to touch 13,187.20 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:21 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 12.50 points - or 0.09 per cent - higher at 13,184.80. Analysts awaited the RBI Governor-led Monetary Policy Committee's review statement due later this week for near-term cues. (Stocks To Watch)
Here are latest updates of Thursday's trading session (December 3):
RBI Monetary Policy Review Meeting Underway
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is due to release a statement at the end of a scheduled, bi-monthly review on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to keep the key interest rates on hold, amid uncontrollably high inflation and economic concerns.
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is due to release a statement at the end of a scheduled, bi-monthly review on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to keep the key interest rates on hold, amid uncontrollably high inflation and economic concerns.
Britain First Western Country To Approve Coronavirus Vaccine
Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with 8,00,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for those at high risk starting next week.
The US Food and Drug Administration is holding its advisory committee meeting next week, while New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said the state's first delivery, enough for 1,70,000 residents, is expected on December 15.
Market LIVE: Asian Share Markets Mixed Following Choppy Day On Wall Street
Equity markets elsewhere in Asia moved in a mixed manner, following a choppy day on Wall Street trade, thanks in part to a disappointing US jobs report.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan were barely changed following two straight days of gains. Japan's Nikkei was 0.2 per cent weaker while South Korea's KOSPI was flat. Chinese shares opened a tad lower, with the blue-chip CSI300 index off 0.03 per cent.
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty Indicates Positive Opening For Domestic Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather from record highs with a flat close. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures- an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.11 per cent to touch 13,187.20 ahead of the opening of Indian markets.
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note, a day after benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather from record highs with a flat close. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures- an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.11 per cent to touch 13,187.20 ahead of the opening of Indian markets.
At 8:21 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 12.50 points - or 0.09 per cent - higher at 13,184.80.