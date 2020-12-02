Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On A Positive Note Today

Stock Market Today: The SGX Nifty futures rose to as high as 13,172.80.

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note, a day after benchmark indices hit record closing highs amid optimism of economic recovery after months of coronavirus pandemic-led slowdown. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 36.8 points - or 0.28 per cent - to touch 13,172.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:36 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 19.50 points - or 0.15 per cent - higher at 13,155.50. Analysts awaited the RBI Governor-led Monetary Policy Committee's review statement due later this week for near-term cues.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had ended 505.72 points - or 1.15 per cent - higher at 44,655.44, and the Nifty settled at 13,109.05, up 140.10 points - or 1.08 per cent - from its previous close.

Here are latest updates on the stock markets today (December 2):

Dec 02, 2020 09:04 (IST) All Eyes On RBI Monetary Policy Review Meeting

Analysts await the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee's scheduled, bi-monthly meeting due on Friday. The MPC is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets on Friday, after data showing the economy contracting less than expected and persistently high inflation.

All 53 analysts and economists in poll conducted by news agency Reuters ahead of the GDP data released last week said they don't expect any change in rates on Friday.



Dec 02, 2020 08:59 (IST) Stock Market LIVE: Burger King IPO Set To Open Today, Issue Price Rs 59-60

US-based restaurant chain Burger King's Indian unit, Burger King India, will launch an initial public offer (IPO) today, to raise Rs 810 crore. Burger King India shares will be available for bidding at an issue price of Rs 59-60 in lots of 250 units under the IPO.

That means one lot will cost an investor Rs 14,750-15,000. ( Read More On Burger King IPO

Dec 02, 2020 08:57 (IST) Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Inches From All-Time Highs

On Tuesday, before benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled at record closing highs, each came close to its all-time high registered late last month. The Sensex index came within 94.58 points - or 0.21 per cent - of its record high, and the broader Nifty benchmark within 17.45 points - or 0.13 per cent.

On November 25, the Sensex and Nifty indices had registered all-time highs of 44,825.37 and 13,145.85 respectively.

Dec 02, 2020 08:50 (IST) LIVE Market: Asian Stocks Give Up Early Gains On Profit-Booking

Equity markets elsewhere in Asia gave up early gains, following strong Wall Street gains overnight, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs. However, but hope for additional US economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment well supported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.06 per cent lower, pulling back from last week's all-time high.

Shares in China fell 0.22 per cent. Tokyo stocks fell 0.17 per cent after setting a new 29-year high. South Korean shares bucked the trend and rose 1.11 per cent due to signs of an increase in semiconductor demand.

