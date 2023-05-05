Sharad Pawar's Response To Buzz About Ajit Pawar Skipping Big Announcement

Sharad Pawar (right) had resigned as NCP chief earlier this week.

Hitting undo on his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, veteran political leader Sharad Pawar on Friday also swatted away speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar was unhappy with him or planning to leave the party after he did not attend the press conference on Friday.

"It's not necessary for all the leaders to be present in the press conference," Sharad Pawar said, adding that all the NCP leaders were present in the succession committee meeting earlier in the day when they unanimously decided that he should continue as the party chief.

Sharad Pawar also denied that there was any truth to the rumours that any NCP leaders wanted to defect to other parties. "If anyone wants to go, no one can stop anyone. However, there's no truth that people in our party want to go out," he said.

He said that he had spoken to his leaders and told them that new leaders should be given responsibility and opportunity at different levels of the party. He also revealed that his daughter Supriya Sule, a member of parliament, had refused to become the working president of the NCP when some leaders suggested it during the discussion.

Sharad Pawar said that his nephew Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, was the only NCP leader who had an idea that he was going to resign and that's why he supported his decision. He said that Ajit Pawar was not upset with him or the party.

Mr Pawar, who had founded the NCP in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress, had stunned his party by announcing his decision to resign as its president on Tuesday, saying he wanted to make way for a new leadership.

The only leader who appeared to accept the decision and talk about the future was Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's political heir, whose recent moves have triggered speculation that he may split the party and join hands with the BJP.

Hours later, amid a dramatic show of distress from party men, he agreed to "rethink" and said he needed "two-three days" but the move triggered theories that the resignation may have been an attempt to forestall a supposed coup by his nephew.