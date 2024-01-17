Sharad Pawar To Skip Ram Temple Event, Says 'Easier To Get Darshan' Later

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has said he would not be attending the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Expressing gratitude for receiving the invite, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said in a statement that devotees are reaching Ayodhya in large numbers for the big event and that it would be easier to get darshan after January 22. He added that he plans to visit Ayodhya soon.

Lord Ram, he said, is a symbol of faith and devotion for crores of people across the world. "There is immense excitement among Ram devotees for the event in Ayodhya and they are reaching there in large numbers. The joy of this historic event will reach me through them. After the January 22 event, it will be easier to get darshan," Mr Pawar said in the statement in Hindi.

The NCP chief noted that he would pray to Ram Lalla during his upcoming visit to Ayodhya. "By then, the construction of Ram Mandir will also be complete," he said.

The consecration or pran pratistha ceremony has sparked a row amid reports that four Shankaracharyas, considered the tallest Hindu religious leaders, may skip the event. While two of them have been silent on whether they would attend the ceremony, the other two have criticised the way the event is being organised. One point of contention is that the pran pratistha ceremony is being held before the temple has been fully constructed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the January 22 event. Prominent public figures have been invited for the event. The temple will be open to the public for darshan from January 23 onwards.