In Talks With Congress And Trinamool For Goa Alliance, Says Sharad Pawar

Goa election 2022: Sharad Pawar's party NCP is in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress

The Nationalist Congress Party is in talks with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the Congress to fight the Goa assembly elections together, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said today.

"Trinamool, NCP and Congress are holding discussions. We have given our choice of seats to them. A decision will be made soon," Mr Pawar said.

Goa will vote on February 14.

The Congress has, however, denied it was in talks for an alliance with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party in Goa.

"We discussed coming together in Goa and the discussions are still on. No decision has been made yet. Goa needs a change and the BJP government needs to be changed," Mr Pawar said.