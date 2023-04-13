Sharad Pawar Meets Rahul Gandhi, Congress Chief Over Opposition Unity

Veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday evening amid efforts by the country's splintered opposition to band together ahead of next year's national elections.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief met the Congress leaders at Mr Kharge's home in Delhi, where they were expected to discuss strategies to unify the opposition.

The meeting comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Mr Kharge and Mr Gandhi amid talks of some opposition parties teaming up on a common platform to take on the BJP next year.