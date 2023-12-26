Sharad Pawar Explains Why 'INDIA' Doesn't Need PM Face With A 1977 Example

During the last meeting of INDIA bloc, 12 parties proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as PM face

Days after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as Prime Minister candidate for the INDIA bloc, veteran politician Sharad Pawar struck a different note, saying that projecting a face for the top post makes no difference.

The remark comes amid political posturing by INDIA members months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, when the Opposition bloc will take on the formidable BJP. The posturing intensified after the Congress, projecting itself as the big force in the alliance, suffered setbacks in three heartland polls. So now, while Opposition leaders project a united front, regional rivalries continue to be at play.

During an interaction with the media in Pune yesterday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief was asked about INDIA not having a prime ministerial candidate. In reply, Mr Pawar went back to the 1977 Lok Sabha election after Emergency when the Janata Party scored a thumping victory against Indira Gandhi.

"In the 1977 elections, no face was projected for PM and after the election, Moraraji Desai was elected for the PM post. Desai's name was nowhere before the elections and in fact, a new party came into existence. After the polls, Morarji Desai was made PM. There are no consequences if a face is not projected," he said. "If people are in the mood for change, they will take a call to bring about that change," he added.

Mr Pawar was also asked about a poll survey that found that Maha Vikas Aghadi - the alliance of Congress, NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena offshoot - may have an edge over the ruling alliance in Maharashtra in the 2024 election. The veteran politician played down the survey result, saying it is just an indication and one should not jump to conclusions on the basis of such exercises.

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee sparked a buzz at an INDIA meet earlier this month when she proposed Mr Kharge's name as the Prime Minister candidate from the INDIA block. A seasoned politician with a clean image, Mr Kharge's name was seconded by as many as 12 parties, including Mr Kejriwal-led AAP.

The Congress president, however, put the matter to rest by saying the Opposition bloc should focus on winning the polls. "We have to win first, and think what to do to win. What is the point in discussing PM before having MPs. We will try to get a majority together," Mr Kharge told reporters when asked about the matter.