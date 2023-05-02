Live Updates: Sharad Pawar Steps Down As NCP Chief

Sharad Pawar is one of the country's top Opposition leaders. (File)

Senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar has stepped down as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Mr Pawar is one of the country's top Opposition leaders and had a big role in stitching together a then unlikely alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Here are the Live Updates on Sharad Pawar Stepping Down As NCP Chief:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 02, 2023 13:19 (IST) NCP Workers Protest Sharad Pawar's Decision To Step Down As Party Chief

Sharad Pawar's sudden announcement came at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan. His decision which was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders. Mr Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to draw a future course of action. Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Mr Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision.

May 02, 2023 13:18 (IST) Watch: Sharad Pawar Announces His Decision To Resign As NCP Chief

#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK - ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023