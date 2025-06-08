After Thackerays, Reunion Buzz About Another Political Family In Maharashtra

While the possibility of a Thackeray family reunion has already sparked intense speculation across Maharashtra's political circles, buzz is growing about a possible patch-up between another powerful political family, two years after they split.

As the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are gearing up to celebrate the party's 26th foundation year, talks about a potential merger between the two sides have resurfaced after recent statements by leaders from both camps.

A senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLC and close aide, Amol Mitkari, recently stirred the pot by saying, "If Pandurang has a will, the two siblings (Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule) would come together before the Ashadi Ekadashi (July 6)."

This isn't the first such statement. It was, in fact, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar who first floated the idea. "There are two views in the party. One is that we reunite with Ajit, while the other says we should not go with the BJP, directly or indirectly," said the four-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

He even added that the final decision on the reunion would be taken by his daughter, MP Supriya Sule. Since the interview, leaders from both sides have carefully avoided giving direct answers, but none have denied the possibility altogether.

In her recent media interaction, Baramati MP Supriya Sule praised the senior leadership while reflecting on the party's legacy:

"NCP was created by Sharad Pawar. A lot of people have contributed heavily to this party - even those who are in a different party today."

Meanwhile, the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has publicly stated that this matter would only be taken up if and when an official proposal is received from the other side.

Uncertain Future, High Political Stakes

As the two major factions weigh the prospect of reuniting, it could significantly reshape the political narrative in Maharashtra.

Sources suggest that the MNS-UBT alliance rumours might be strategically floated by the BJP to distance Uddhav Thackeray's faction from its allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a possible attempt to corner them before the upcoming civic polls.

If the Thackeray brothers do come together, it will pose a serious challenge to Eknath Shinde, who currently dominates the Marathi vote base in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

As for the Pawar reunion, the real uncertainty lies in what form the alliance would take, especially since one faction is in power and the other in the opposition.

The eight MPs aligned with NCP(SP) are also being seen as a crucial factor-possibly a lever for the BJP to draw the senior Pawar's party closer.

As of now, the factions have said they will hold separate Foundation Day gatherings on June 10. Both sides, however, have chosen Pune - the home turf of the Pawar family - for the event. While Sharad Pawar will address workers and office-bearers of the opposition party at the function in the morning, Ajit Pawar will participate in a Foundation Day programme of his faction the same evening in Pune.

Ajit Pawar split the NCP into two after he walked out with a majority of party legislators, and joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine and became a deputy chief minister in 2023. In the 2024 assembly polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti retained power, and Ajit Pawar joined the cabinet of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as his second deputy.