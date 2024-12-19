'Shame Parliament Isn't Able To Function': Jayant Chaudhary Slams Congress

Jayant Chaudhary was speaking at the NDTV Emerging Business Conclave.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has accused Congress of disrupting Parliament proceedings. The Opposition party has protested in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha this Winter session over several issues prompting frequent adjournments.

"The first week of the Winter Session was wiped out because of protests against the Adani Group. It is a shame that our Parliament is not able to function," said Mr Chaudhary at the NDTV Emerging Business Conclave. "As a nation, we will have to deliberate and come up with a solution."

Congress and INDIA bloc members held a protest march today in parliament premises, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks over BR Ambedkar. Dressed in blue, a colour associated with Mr Ambedkarm Opposition MPs held placards and demanded the Home Minister to resign.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Ambedkar's statue within the Parliament complex to Parliament House raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim' and carrying photographs of the leader.

BJP-led NDA leaders staged a counter-protest with slogans and posters, calling for an apology from Congress who they accuse of insulting Mr Ambedkar.