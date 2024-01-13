Who Is Shaila Merchant? 5 Facts About Radhika Merchant’s Mother

Shaila Merchant is a significant figure in the business world

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The couple got engaged in January 2023 after a significant time together.

The pre-wedding celebrations will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1, as revealed by the Ambanis. Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant of Encore Healthcare Ltd.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional ceremony at their Mumbai home, Antilia. Anant wore a blue outfit on the engagement day, while Radhika wore a stunning golden lehenga.

The Ambani family also put up a dance show after the engagement function. They danced to a version of 'Wah Wah Ramji' from the movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' with the lyrics changed to incorporate the names of the new couple.

Who is Shaila Merchant?

1) Shaila Bhatia or Shaila Viren Merchant, was born in the Kutch district of Gujarat. She completed her schooling at Activity High School in Mumbai.

2) She got married to businessman Viren Merchant, the founder and CEO of Encore Healthcare. Their daughters, Radhika and Anjali, are part of the company's board of directors.

3) Shaila Merchant is a significant figure in the business world, serving as one of the managing directors of Encore Healthcare.

4) She holds directorial positions in several other companies, including Atharva Impex Private Limited, Haveli Traders Private Limited, and Swastik Exim Private Limited.

5) Shaila Merchant is also recognised for her style and fashion choices, exemplified by her stunning attire at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's engagement ceremony. She wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)