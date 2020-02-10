Shaheen Bagh Protests Live Updates: Top Court Seeks Removal Of Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Protesters From Shaheen Bagh

The Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest has been going on since December.

The Supreme Court on Monday heard pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. The court has issued notice to Delhi Government and Delhi Police and posted the matter for 17th February. It also took cognisance on its own to "stop involvement of children and infants in demonstrations" following the death of an infant on January 30 at the protest site.

Earlier on Friday, the top Court adjourned the hearing on pleas seeking orders to clear the area that has allegedly caused inconvenience to people living in the vicinity.

Earlier on Friday, the top Court had said that it would take up on Monday the two public interest litigations (PIL) seeking directions to the Central government for laying down guidelines relating to restrictions for holding protests leading to obstruction to public places.

"We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then," a bench comprising justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said.

Meanwhile, the area has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now. Protesters on Saturday took turns on polling day to cast votes to keep the agitation alive. After a sit-in for over a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act, women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches so that the agitation remains unaffected.

Okhla assembly constituency recorded 58.84 per cent voting. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, where protests against the amended Citizenship Act are on, fall under this constituency.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Shaheen Bagh protests:

Feb 10, 2020 12:47 (IST) Protest march held from Mandi House to Parliament House against CAA

Delhi: Protest march held from Mandi House to Parliament House against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register pic.twitter.com/2xMiEOtVmA - ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

Feb 10, 2020 12:44 (IST) A PIL, filed by Dr Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj. It said that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.

