Girl, 5, Dies After Falling In Boiling Daal At Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi

Tragedy struck an anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh after a five-year-old girl fell into a pot of boiling daal and died. The incident that took place in Shahdol has stunned the students and parents, news agency ANI reports.



The assistant at the anganwadi centre had reportedly gone to fetch rice in another room when the girl accidentally fell into the vessel filled with hot daal. She was rushed to a private hospital in Jabalpur but could not survive.

The district collector has ordered an inquiry into incident and has promised action against those found guilty.

This comes months after 49 students fell ill in Ratlam and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh after they were given de-worming pills in two schools and an aanganwadi centre.

The quality of mid-day meals and safety of students consuming it has been a point of concern in the country. The government had informed Rajya Sabha last month that in the past three years, 887 students were reported ill after having mid-day meals.



(With Inputs From ANI)