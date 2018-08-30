Girl, 5, Dies After Falling In Boiling Daal At Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi

The incident that took place in an anganwadi centre in Shahdol has stunned the students and parents

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: August 30, 2018 08:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Girl, 5, Dies After Falling In Boiling Daal At Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi

The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Jabalpur but could not survive.

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): 

Tragedy struck an anganwadi centre in Madhya Pradesh after a five-year-old girl fell into a pot of boiling daal and died. The incident that took place in Shahdol has stunned the students and parents, news agency ANI reports.

The assistant at the anganwadi centre had reportedly gone to fetch rice in another room when the girl accidentally fell into the vessel filled with hot daal. She was rushed to a private hospital in Jabalpur but could not survive.

The district collector has ordered an inquiry into incident and has promised action against those found guilty.

This comes months after 49 students fell ill in Ratlam and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh after they were given de-worming pills in two schools and an aanganwadi centre.

The quality of mid-day meals and safety of students consuming it has been a point of concern in the country. The government had informed Rajya Sabha last month that in the past three years, 887 students were reported ill after having mid-day meals.

(With Inputs From ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

anganwadi centremadhya pradeshshahdol

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................