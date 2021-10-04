SRK's Son, Aryan, In Court Today After Arrest In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Aryan Khan, son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, will be produced before a court in Mumbai today, a day after he and seven others were arrested following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB.

The 23-year-old was produced in court on Sunday evening where the anti-drugs agency was granted custody of those arrested till today.

The high-profile raid on Sunday yielded 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD in all, the NCB has said. The charges brought against Aryan Khan include purchase, possession and use of banned substances, it added.