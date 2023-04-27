SRK's Next Film 'Jawan' Leaked? YouTube, Twitter, Others Get Takedown Orders

SRK's new movie 'Jawan' is scheduled for released in theatres on June 2. (File Photo: Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

Delhi High Court has restrained several rogue websites and internet service providers from copying, recording, displaying or releasing any stills, songs, audio and video clips related to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' without proper licence.

The high court directed YouTube, Twitter and Reddit to immediately block and take down all infringing contents and clips referred to by production house Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd.

"The defendants, as well as all other acting on their behalf, are restrained from copying, recording, reproducing, allowing recording, transmitting, communicating or making available for distribution, duplication, display or release, exhibiting or playing in any manner, any stills, audio/ video clips, songs, recordings or other proprietary information relating to the cinematographic film 'Jawan' or any part thereof without a proper licence from the plaintiff, through any medium whatsoever," Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The court's interim order came on a plea by the production house for restraining various rogue websites and ISPs and others, who are providing platforms over which content can be uploaded on the internet, from broadcasting or airing any part of the upcoming film being produced by the plaintiff.

It was alleged that clips and stills from the film are already available on the internet over various platforms though no licence, to broadcast or transmit any part of the film has, till date, been granted by the plaintiff to any entity.

The movie is scheduled for released in theatres on June 2.

The high court also issued summons to the defendants in the suit and listed the matter for further hearing on July 7.

"This order shall remain in force till the next date of hearing," the court said in the order which was passed on April 25 and was made available on Thursday.



