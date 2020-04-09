As Muslims Celebrate Shab-e-Baraat At Home, A Look At Its Significance

Shab-e-Baraat 2020: The Muslim community is celebrating the day of Shab-e-Baraat today.

Shab-e-Baraat 2020: The Muslim community is celebrating the day of Shab-e-Baraat today. Among the community members, it is believed that Allah forgives all the sins on the night and also decided people's fortune for the year ahead. The day is also known as Shab-e-Raat, Bara'a Night and Mid-Sha'ban.

The day is observed across the world on the night between the 14 and 15 of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

The Shab-e-Barat celebrations start tonight(April 9, Thursday) and will continue till tomorrow morning.

Around 8 pm tonight, devotees will start their prayers with "Isha Ki Namaz" and pray for the entire night.

Next day before the azaan, Sehri is eaten and after the azaan, fast is observed.

According to Hadeeth (sayings of Prophet Muhammad), Shab-e-Barat is also the night when Allah decides fortunes of human beings for the year ahead.

The Muslim community members have a tradition of visiting Mosques and graveyards on the day. This year, however, due to coronavirus outbreak, the community members have been urged to observe the day at home.

A number of Islamic clerics and politicians have asked the community members to celebrate the day at home.

Chief of All India Imams Organization, Umer Ahmad Ilyasi, has asked the community members to not to violate lockdown orders on the day.

"I want to appeal to all the Muslim brothers to not violate the lockdown on Shab-e-Baraat and stay at home. I request all of you to pray for the people who are fighting against COVID-19," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have also requested to maintain social distancing on the day.

"The most effective way to combat this problem is social distancing. Please stay at your homes. Your support is crucial for battling this pandemic successfully," Nitish Kumar posted on Twitter.

"My sincere wishes on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. I request one and all to pray inside their homes this year. Please ensure the safety of yourself and your family," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.