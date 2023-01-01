Harassment Case Against Haryana Sports Minister After Coach's Complaint

The Chandigarh police today registered a sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, based on a complaint by the junior athletics coach on Friday. The minister had earlier dismissed the allegations as baseless and called for an independent probe.

The woman held a press conference at the office of the opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). She also demanded security.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had also demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Sandeep Singh, sitting BJP MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, is also a professional field hockey player, and was the captain of the Indian national hockey team.

A biopic was released based on Mr Singh in 2018, titled 'Soorma', in which popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh played his role. He was also a judge on the reality TV show MTV Roadies.