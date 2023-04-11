Sex Racket Busted In Srinagar, 5 People Including A Couple Arrested

Police action against the sex racket has been widely appreciated by the people.

A sex racket was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, and five people including a couple were arrested, the police said.

This is the second sex racket that has been busted by the Srinagar police in the last week.

"Investigation in chanpura case led to busting of another prostitution racket in Nowgam area. 1) Shabir Mir of charlipora nowgam, 2) his wife Shazia Mir & 3) Adil Gulzar Hazar of Soura arrested on spot for operating this racket. 2 customers & a sex worker also detained(all locals)," tweeted Srinagar police.

Investigation in chanpura case led to busting of another prostitution racket in Nowgam area. 1) Shabir Mir of charlipora nowgam, 2) his wife Shazia Mir & 3) Adil Gulzar Hazar of Soura arrested on spot for operating this racket. 2 customers & a sex worker also detained(all locals) pic.twitter.com/1CA9MnwiDc — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) April 11, 2023

Last week, a racket was busted in the Bagh Mehtab area of Srinagar. Eight persons including four female sex workers were arrested under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act. The main accused in the case was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The sex racket was running in a rented accommodation, the police said. Subsequently, cops sealed the property and started the process of formal attachment to the house. The house owner was also arrested.

A prostitution racket in a rented accommodation at Bagh-e-Mehtab busted. 2 persons running this arrested:

1) Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Pampore 2) Mohd Shafi Hajam of Karimabad Pulwama. 4 female sex workers (all locals of Srinagar) & 2 customers detained. FIR registered at chanpura PS pic.twitter.com/aYQdfjOfxL — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) April 3, 2023

Following the arrests and based on the police report, the district magistrate Srinagar issued an order making tenant verification mandatory in the city and landlords have been directed to "submit detailed particulars of tenants to concerned police stations".

Police action against the sex racket has been widely appreciated by the people.