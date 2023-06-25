Several Wagons Derail After 2 Goods Train Collide In Bengal

Several wagons of two goods trains derailed after their collided in West Bengal's Bankura early morning today. The collision took place near the Onda station in Bengal.

Authorities said that one train hit the other from behind while it was stationary.

"As of preliminary information, one of the goods trains was standing when it got hit by the other goods train. More details will be revealed after a detailed inquiry," said safety officer Dibakar Majhi at Onda Station.

Following the collision, rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted.