Several Parts Of Madhya Pradesh Get Pre-Monsoon Showers

Madhya Pradesh is expected to face rain and gusty winds in the next 24 hours

Pre-monsoon showers lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh over a 24-hour period Thursday and Friday, an IMD official said, adding that rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur in several parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Showers were experienced in some places in Shahdol, Ujjain and Indore divisions, and its is likely to rain in Shahdol, Rewa, Indore divisions besides some places in Jabalpur, Katni, Betul and Guna districts in the next 24 hours, the IMD official said.

Kushi in Dhar and Mhow in Indore received two centimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department official said.

Maximum temperatures have also also gone up in areas under Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal and Indore divisions, he said.

The IMD official said the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 40 degree Celsius in Khargone and Hoshangabad, while it was 36.9 degree Celsius in state capital Bhopal.