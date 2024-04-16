Several Missing After Boat Overturns In Srinagar, Rescue Ops Underway

Several people are missing after a boat capsized in the Jhelum river near Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

The state disaster relief force has launched a rescue operation for the missing passengers, they added.

Heavy rains in the region over the last few days have led to a rise in the water levels of the river Jhelum. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed after landslides triggered by rains on Monday.

"NH-44 blocked due to Heavy landslide at Kishtwari Pather. People are advised to avoid journey," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the main road connecting the valley with the rest of the country.

Further details are awaited.