Many Flights Delayed In Mumbai Due To Transport Workers' Strike: Report

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 08, 2018 10:01 IST
Several flights are delayed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is running. (File)

Mumbai: 

Several flights to and from Mumbai have been delayed this morning because of a strike by a group of Air India's contractual workers, news agency ANI reported.

The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) are on a strike since last night, ANI reported.

"Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai airport by AIATSL employees, some flights have got delayed. We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption," it quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

