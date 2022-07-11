'Several Eknath Shindes In TRS': Telangana BJP Chief Hits Out At KCR

Anyone can become Eknath Shinde in KCR's party, claimed the Telangana BJP chief. (FILE)

Telangana BJP state president and MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay took a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that his political days are numbered and 'there are several Eknath Shindes in TRS'.

Addressing a Press Conference, Bandi Sanjay said, "How does Chief Minister KCR know what happens in the BJP National Executive Committee meeting? You are a state Chief Minister who is saying that the BJP doesn't have any strategy. If the BJP doesn't have any strategy then how can it be in power in 18 states. The language Chief Minister is using is very shameful," he said.

He demanded an unconditional apology from KCR for insulting Jogulamba Mata and hurting the Hindu sentiments. "Hindu gallu Bondu gallu" you said in Karimnagar and the people have buried you (TRS party) there. You (CM KCR) are commenting on Jogulamba Mata which is Shakti Peeth. Your days are numbered. And when days are numbered people speak like this. It will be a political end for you to speak against Jogulamba Mata. You should first apologise to the Hindus."

The BJP State chief said that there is a huge difference between PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister KCR.

"Are you desh ki neta (leader of the country)? And you comparing yourself with PM Modi. PM Modi works 18 hours a day and you (KCR) don't even come out of your farmhouse. Everyone is laughing at you calling yourself desh ki neta."

Referring to KCR's statements on Maharasthra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bandi Sanjay said, "You are speaking about Eknath Shinde, first, take a look at your own party. I think there are many Eknath Shindes in TRS. That might also be the reason behind him (KCR) mentioning Eknath Shinde several times. He fears that leaders like Eknath Shinde are growing in his own party."

He said while the Karnataka Chief Minister goes to meet people during floods, KCR did not move out of his farmhouse. "Karnataka CM is visiting flood-affected areas. Did you even step out of your farmhouse?"

"Anyone can become Eknath Shinde in his party, it might be his son KTR, daughter (K Kavitha), or nephew (Harish Rao)," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)