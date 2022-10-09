Several Delhi Areas Waterlogged After Heavy Rain, More Showers Likely

The incessant rain have brought the temperature down by free notches

As heavy rain pounded Delhi on Saturday, waterlogging was reported from several areas which led to traffic jams across the city.

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has predicted more rain in the city and its adjoining areas today.

The continuous downpour has brought the temperature down by free notches, officials said, adding that the air quality in the city has also improved.

The rain intensity is likely to reduce from Monday, the weather office said.

Traffic snarls were reported from the parts of the city - including Dhaula Kuan, Najafgarh, Naraina, Ring Road, Teen Murti Marg - even during the non-peak hours.

Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road stretch between INA and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, were among several places that witnessed waterlogging.

The traffic police has asked the residents to plan their travel accordingly in order to avoid inconvenience.

Adequate traffic policemen have been deployed across the city to ensure smooth traffic movement, officials said.