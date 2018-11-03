Seven-Year-Old Missing Girl Traced Within 12 Hours In Thane

Police personnel bought the child a set of clothes as a Diwali gift after finding her. (File)

Thane police managed to rescue a seven-year-old girl within 12 hours after she went missing while on her way to meet her mother, an official said today.

The girl, a resident in Kalwa township of Thane, got lost in the evening on November 1 when she was on her way to meet her mother for Diwali shopping, said senior inspector Shekhar Bagde.

The girl's family filed a police complaint later in the day and four teams were formed to trace her, he said.

"CCTV footage was checked in the vicinity of her house and Kalwa railway station. We learnt that she was spotted at Kurla railway station in Mumbai," Mr Bagde added.

By the time the Kalwa police team reached Kurla, authorities there had handed over the child to the Mankhurd Children's Home, the official said.

"We went to the children's home and united her with her family on Friday," Mr Bagde said, adding that police personnel also bought the child a set of clothes as a Diwali gift.