Bengal Cops Allege Mob Attack After They Object To Bursting Of Crackers

The policemen on duty at Poragaccha Jahutala ghat on Sunday night told an immersion procession not to burst crackers.

All India | | Updated: October 23, 2018 07:09 IST
Eight people were arrested in the case. (Representational)

Krishnagar: 

Seven policemen were injured when a mob attacked them after an altercation over bursting of crackers during an immersion procession in West Bengal's Nadia district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The policemen on duty at Poragaccha Jahutala ghat on Sunday night told an immersion procession not to burst crackers. An altercation broke out and the mob attacked the policemen, the officer said.

Seven policemen including two officers were injured in the attack, he said, adding the police arrested eight persons for attacking the cops, the officer added.

