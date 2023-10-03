7 More Patients Die At Maharashtra Hospital, 31 Deaths In 48 Hours

Seven more patients, four of them children, died late last night at the government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded that made national headlines yesterday following 24 deaths in 24 hours.

This takes the death count in the Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital in the past 48 hours to 31. Among these 31 patients, 16 were infants or children.

Dr Shyamrao Wakode, the dean of the hospital, has rejected allegations of medical negligence. He has also said that there was no shortage of medicines or doctors, and stressed that the patients did not respond to treatment despite being given proper care.

A senior Maharashtra government officer has said a committee has been formed to investigate the deaths. "A three-member expert committee from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has been formed with a mandate to submit a report by 1 pm tomorrow. I am personally visiting the hospital to review the situation," Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Director, Medical Education and Research, told news agency PTI yesterday.

The deaths in the government hospital have triggered a sharp attack by the Opposition on the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sought a detailed probe, saying the incident was "extremely painful, serious and worrying". Mr Kharge also referred to a similar incident at a government hospital in Thane in August, when 18 patients died within a short interval.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP, part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra. "The BJP government spends thousands of crores on publicity, but there is no money to buy medicines for children?" he asked in a post on X.

Maharashtra Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has said the Eknath Shinde government should take up the matter and provide immediate help to the Nanded hospital.