Setback For Sharad Pawar, All 7 NCP MLAs In Nagaland To Support Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar has made a claim on the NCP, putting Sharad Pawar in an odd situation

All seven MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Nagaland have expressed support to Ajit Pawar in a huge setback for his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The seven NCP MLAs of the northeast state in a statement today said all party workers in the Nagaland NCP office will also support Ajit Pawar.

Earlier this month, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Maharashtra Shiv Sena and BJP alliance government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. That move split the NCP, the party founded by Sharad Pawar.