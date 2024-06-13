Set To Marry In A Month, Bihar Man Missing After Kuwait Inferno

The family has reached out to Kuwait authorities for information about Kalu Khan

A woman from Bihar has been frantically calling up her son since she heard about the fire that killed 49 people, mostly Indians, in a building in Kuwait. But she has failed to get any information about her son, who was to get married next month.

Madina Khatoon said her eldest son Kalu Khan has been living in that building, and was about to return home for the wedding.

"I spoke to him over the phone at around 11 pm on Tuesday. He told me he would come to Darbhanga on July 5 as his marriage is scheduled for next month," she told media persons.

A resident of the Naina Ghat area in Bihar's Darbhanga district, Ms Khatoon said her son has been in Kuwait for several years. According to villagers, he was working as a skilled labourer in Kuwait.

When she found out about the fire in the building where her son lived, she frantically tried to contact him.

"But he is not responding to my calls. We have no information about his whereabouts," the inconsolable mother said, adding she had no idea about what had happened to her son.

"He is my eldest son. We tried to contact the authorities. But all our efforts were in vain. We have sent his photographs to embassy officials. Now, we are waiting for an update. We are also in touch with the district administration," she said.

"I am praying that I get some good news about my son," she said.

According to the Kuwaiti authorities, the fire broke out in a building in the southern city of Mangaf, in which 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians, were killed, while 50 others were injured.

