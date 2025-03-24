'Sentinels Of The North East' Assam Rifles Celebrates 190th Raising Day. See Pics

India's oldest paramilitary force the Assam Rifles celebrated its 190th Raising Day at its headquarters in Meghalaya's capital Shillong today.

The 4 Assam Rifles received the 'DGAR Banner' for 2023-24, while 3 Assam Rifles came first runners-up, and 36 Assam Rifles took the second runners-up place.

DGAR is short for Director General Assam Rifles.

The honours (DGAR Banner) were a significant highlight of the Raising Day ceremony that recognised the dedication, professionalism and outstanding contributions made by battalions and units in ensuring security and stability of the region, the Assam Rifles said in a post on its official Facebook page.

Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera spoke highly of the personnel for their outstanding contribution in fighting insurgency in the northeast region and Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The Assam Rifles - 'Sentinels of the North East' - is under the administrative control of the Union Home Ministry and operational control of the Indian Army.

At the war memorial in Shillong's Laitkor, all ranks of the force paid homage to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the Assam Rifles said.

The force has been modernising itself with proper acquisition of weapons, surveillance, and protective equipment, the official said.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and governors and chief ministers of states in the northeast also extended greetings to the Assam Rifles on its 190th Raising Day.

"Greetings to our brave sentinels of the Northeast, the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on Raising Day. The force has knocked off the challenges to the security of the northeast with their valour and won hearts through their humanitarian assistance to the people. Salute to the warriors of the Assam Rifles who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Mr Shah said in a post on X.

Mr Scindia, who heads the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry, said the Assam Rifles "have stood as the guardians of the northeast for decades, ensuring security with unmatched valour while also fostering deep bonds with the people through their relentless service."

The Assam Rifles was formed in 1835. It has grown substantially over the years from 17 battalions in 1960 to over 45 battalions at present. The force guards the 1,643-km border with Myanmar along Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km), and Mizoram (510 km).

Outside of Jammu and Kashmir, the Assam Rifles is known as one of the most experienced counter-insurgency forces. Two Assam Rifles battalions were sent from Manipur to Jammu and Kashmir in September 2024.