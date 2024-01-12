Sensex Hits All-Time High Of 72,600, Nifty Surges Over 200 Points

India's blue-chip indexes, Nifty and Sensex hit fresh all-time highs today, led by gains in IT services firms after their results and commentary exceeded expectations, alleviating concerns about weak demand.

The NSE Nifty 50 added 1.22 per cent to 21,911 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.31 per cent to 72,661, as of 12.36 pm.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services climbed 4.3 per cent and Infosys surged 7 per cent, after reporting bigger-than-expected revenue in the third quarter. The rise powered the IT index about 5 per cent higher.

Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCLTech were the top five gainers on the Nifty 50 index, climbing between 3% and 7%.

The US CPI inflation inching up to 3.4 per cent year-on-year is slightly negative from the global equity market perspective, he added.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher while Seoul quoted lower. The US markets ended mostly in the green on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.82 per cent to $78.82 a barrel.

(with agency inputs)