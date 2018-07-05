Senior Gujarat Leader Bavaliya Takes Over 3 Ministries In BJP Government

Kunwarji Bavaliya took over the Water Supply, Animal Husbandry and Rural Housing ministries.

A day after quitting the Congress and joining the BJP-led government in Gujarat, senior OBC leader Kunwarji Bavaliya today took charge as the Water Supply, Animal Husbandry and Rural Housing Minister.



Talking to reporters after taking charge, Mr Bavaliya said his priority would be to ensure regular supply of drinking water and upliftment of the Koli community, to which he belongs.



"All the portfolios are of my interest as they touch the issues of the rural population. I am confident that I will be able to do justice to all these departments," he told reporters.



Mr Bavaliya, a five-time Congress legislator from Jasdan seat in Rajkot, had quit the party yesterday and was inducted as a cabinet minister into the Vijay Rupani government hours later.



The OBC leader, who enjoys considerable clout in the numerically-strong Koli community in Saurashtra region, said that he would soon call a meeting of officials of the water supply department to discuss various issues.



"Solving problems of drinking water supply will be my priority. I would try my best to bring about a permanent solution to the water scarcity problem," Mr Bavaliya, who had represented Rajkot seat in Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014, said.



"I will also work for my Koli community. Due to the lack of education, they are facing problems and became victims of superstition. Education facilities are also less in their areas," he said.



When asked what prompted him to quit the Congress party, which he had represented for over two decades, Mr Bavaliya said his supporters urged him to take the decision of joining the BJP to do work which was not possible while being in the opposition party.



