Senior Congress Leader Oommen Chandy Tests Positive For COVID-19

Congress leader Oommen Chandy might be shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Chandy, who contested the April 6 assembly polls from Puthupallyin Kottayam, was not keeping well since the past two days, party sources said.

The 77-year-old is likely to be shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The governor wished Mr Chandy a speed recovery.

Praying for your good health @Oommen_Chandy. Get well soon. — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) April 8, 2021

Kerala reported 4,353 fresh Covid cases today, the highest in the past few days.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Vijayan, who had taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine last month, confirmed his infection in a tweet.

"I have been confirmed Covid+ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical college, Kozhikode," he tweeted.