'Sengol Symbol Of Monarchy, Not Democracy': DMK Leader

As 'Sengol', a five-feet long sceptre is all set to be installed near the Speaker's seat in the new Parliament, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan today said that it is a symbol of "monarchy" and not democracy.

He further said that Sengol is not given by the political parties but by mutt.

"Sengol is a symbol of monarchy and not democracy. Sengol is not given by the political parties but by mutt. Mutt is also another symbol of monarchy. They had given a Sengol when India got independence at that time," the DMK leader said while talking to ANI.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the sacred symbol of fair and equitable governance, Sengol and install it in the new Parliament House.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

The Tamil Nadu government has proudly published the role played by the Mutts of the State in the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Policy Note of 2021-22. Para 24 of this document clearly highlights the role played by the Mutts as Royal Counsel.

This historic plan has been prepared in consultation with the presidents of Adheenam.

All 20 Adheenam presidents will also be present on this auspicious occasion to shower their blessings in reminiscence of this sacred ritual.

Recalling the entire event that took place on the occasion of India's independence, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Even after 75 years of independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event in which India's transfer of power took place through handing over of Sengol to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. It was a special occasion on the night of August 14, 1947, celebrating India's independence. On this night Jawaharlal Nehru received the 'Sengol' from the Adheenams (Priests) of the ThiruvaduthuraiAdheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion. It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians. What we are celebrating as independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the 'Sengol'."

The Prime Minister took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium.

It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

The establishment of "Sengol", makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation.

It will be a symbol of the Amrit Kaal, which will witness the glorious era in which India will be taking its rightful place.

However, amid uproar between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition over the inauguration of the newly constructed Parliament building on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Elangovan said President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the building as she is should inaugurate as she is the Constitutional head of the country.

"The President should inaugurate the Parliament building. She is the head of the Constitution. Prime Minister is one of the members of the Parliament. He is holding the post of PM. He was appointed by the President as the PM," he said.

"Parliament is not only for the ruling party. It is for every party. Only the President should inaugurate the Parliament," he added.

