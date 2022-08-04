Sena vs Sena In Supreme Court Live Updates: Relief For Team Thackeray, Poll Body Restrained From Deciding On Shinde Camp Plea

New Delhi:
The two factions of the Shiv Sena - led by party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde - are locked in a battle for the control of the party in the Supreme Court.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Sena vs Sena in Supreme Court:
Live Updates: Supreme Court Restrains Poll Body From Deciding Plea By Team Shinde
Relief to Team Thackeray as the Supreme Court restrains the Election Commission of India from deciding a plea by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to recognise his group as the real Shiv Sena. The Supreme Court is likely to take a call on Monday if the Sena vs Sena matter will be referred to a Constitution Bench.
Poll Body Can't Decide Who's Real Sena Till Disqualification Pleas Decided: Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal is now praying that the Election Commission proceedings may be stayed (pertains to who is the real Sena and also claims on the 'bow and arrow' election symbol of the party). Mr Sibal says the ECI can't determine which is real Shiv Sena till a decision on disqualification of rebel MLAs, an issue which is pending before the Supreme Court.
Live Updates: Sena vs Sena In Supreme Court
Team Shinde: No I am not saying that. My point is very different. On facts of this case, it shows they did not leave the political party.
CJI: So you mean to say that Supreme Court or High Court cannot decide, cannot go into it...you say the Speaker must be allowed to decide first?
Team Shinde: Yes.
LIVE: Ignoring Political Party Will Be A Danger To Democracy, Says CJI
CJI: The political party cannot be totally ignored. It will be a danger to democracy. If you are completely ignoring the political party after being elected then is it not a danger to the democracy...yes or no?
CJI: Can you give us any example on this?
Team Shinde: If a law is passed and they vote for the law, can you say the law is illegal because they are disqualified?
Anti-Defection Law Is Anti-Dissent Law: Team Shinde
Harish Salve: Till the time his elections are not set aside all actions are legal. The anti-defection law is anti-dissent law.
Live: What Is The Sanctity Of Whips? Asks Chief Justice Of India
Chief Justice of India (CJI): If that is the case, what is the sanctity of whips? Only anti-defection law doesn't get attracted.
Harish Salve, Arguing For Eknath Shinde, Reads Revised Set Of Questions Of Law
Advocate Harish Salve, arguing for Eknath Shinde, reads the revised set of questions of law he has framed: Our lordships have the revised set of questions. First is whether disqualification under 10 the schedule takes place by the speaker if reaches a conclusion that a member votes against stand of party. Whether disqualification under 10 schedule takes place by if Speaker reaches a conclusion that a member votes against stand of party? My friends argues that its per se. If you committed an act for which you could be disqualified, you can automatically become disqualified.
