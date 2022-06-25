Eknath Shinde Met BJP's Devendra Fadnavis In Gujarat Last Night: Sources

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and nearly 40 other rebels are in Assam

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis met in Gujarat's Vadodara last night to discuss possible government formation in Maharashtra, sources have said.

Mr Shinde came to Vadodara on a special flight from Assam's Guwahati last night, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

After talks with Mr Fadnavis, who was the Maharashtra Chief Minister until the Sena's Uddhav Thackeray took over in 2019, Mr Shinde returned to the main city in BJP-ruled Assam where nearly 40 rebel Sena MLAs are holed up in a five-star hotel.

Among them, 16 face disqualification notice from the Maharashtra Deputy Speaker, who asked them to respond by Monday evening and be present in Mumbai.