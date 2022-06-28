Sena Rebel Chief Eknath Shinde Headed For Mumbai: 5 Facts

"We are all going to Mumbai.. No need to worry about this. We will go to Mumbai soon," Eknath Shinde told reporters in Guwahati today.He also said he would speak to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Sources have indicated that Mr Shinde is likely to go to Delhi first.

At least 48 MLAs are inside the Guwahati hotel where Mr Shinde has been camping since last week.

Mr Shinde claims he has 50 MLAs with him at Guwahati and 40 of them are from the Shiv Sena.