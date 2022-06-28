Sena Rebel Chief Eknath Shinde Headed For Mumbai: 5 Facts

Here are the top 5 facts in this big story:
"We are all going to Mumbai.. No need to worry about this. We will go to Mumbai soon," Eknath Shinde told reporters in Guwahati today.He also said he would speak to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Sources have indicated that Mr Shinde is likely to go to Delhi first.
At least 48 MLAs are inside the Guwahati hotel where Mr Shinde has been camping since last week.
Mr Shinde claims he has 50 MLAs with him at Guwahati and 40 of them are from the Shiv Sena.
"There is no need to create doubt in anyone's mind... the 50 people we have have come of their own free will and they are happy. We have come here with a role. We have not come here for our own selfishness. These people have come here with the idea of Hindutva and Balasaheb," he said.