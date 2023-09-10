Selfies, Hugs And Laughs: G20 Pics From PM Modi's Album

Australian PM and his partner Jodie Haydon click selfie with PM Modi.

Delhi had a grand G20 weekend as it witnessed the international summit, several bilateral meets, a gala dinner by President Droupadi Murmu and many other initiatives.

As world leaders said their farewells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses from the two-day summit on his social media handles.

Here are a few pictures from his G20 album:

French President Emmanuel Macron hugs PM Modi at the G20 summit. Joe Biden, PM Modi, World Bank Chief Ajay Banga and IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva share a light moment at the G20 dinner. PM Modi meets President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the G20 summit. PM Modi meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni at the G20 summit. PM Modi meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the G20 summit. PM Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong together at the G20 summit.

The G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the iconic Rajghat.