Selfies, Hugs And Laughs: G20 Pics From PM Modi's Album

As world leaders said their farewells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses from the two-day summit on his social media handles.

Selfies, Hugs And Laughs: G20 Pics From PM Modi's Album

Australian PM and his partner Jodie Haydon click selfie with PM Modi.

New Delhi:

Delhi had a grand G20 weekend as it witnessed the international summit, several bilateral meets, a gala dinner by President Droupadi Murmu and many other initiatives.

As world leaders said their farewells, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses from the two-day summit on his social media handles. 

Here are a few pictures from his G20 album:

sofimt18

French President Emmanuel Macron hugs PM Modi at the G20 summit.

fju08t7

Joe Biden, PM Modi, World Bank Chief Ajay Banga and IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva share a light moment at the G20 dinner.

273echs

PM Modi meets President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the G20 summit.

538qopno

PM Modi meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni at the G20 summit.

hlp4uoo

PM Modi meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at the G20 summit.

5ijs5uh8

PM Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong together at the G20 summit.

989aojfo

The G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the iconic Rajghat.

akmvg6s

PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit.

.