See COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule Of All States, Union Territories

Some states have publicised their weekly vaccination days.

The Health Ministry on Sunday released details of COVID-19 vaccination schedule in all states. It said all big states have been asked to conduct vaccinations on any four days every week, while smaller states like Goa will hold vaccination session on any two days since their population is lesser. However, Uttar Pradesh will inoculate only two days every week.

The Health Ministry in a presentation shared with the media said states and Union Territories were asked to hold COVID-19 vaccination session four days a week to minimise disruption in routine health services. Some states have already publicised their weekly vaccination days.