Security Tightened In Srinagar Ahead Amit Shah's Visit

With Amit Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir as Union Home Minister, security agencies will enforce a security clampdown in and around Srinagar for the next two days. With the BJP chief arriving in the city on Wednesday afternoon, tourists have been advised to particularly stay away from Boulevard Axis.

Srinagar district magistrate has imposed traffic restrictions from 8 am to 10:30 pm on Wednesday and from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday. An alert has also been sounded in the city by state police.

"In view of HM (Home Minister) visit, strong and reliable input of terrorist action in and around capital has been sounded," read a message circulated by the state police.

According to the alert, all senior officers have to do effective area domination on the ground, place Quick Reaction Teams in strategic locations and also conduct hourly drills. Senior police officers in all districts have been asked to monitor and sincerely implement drills.

Senior officers however downplayed the advisories saying they are circulated as matter of precaution.

Amit Shah will be landing in the city around noon and would be heading to the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre to chair a meeting on security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. All agencies operating in the valley would be attending the meeting.

The state police has been asked to give a detailed presentation to Home Minister about the security scenario in valley and arrangements made for yatra. This year the yatra would last for 46 days and agencies are working overtime to make it safe.

After the Pulwama attack in February, security forces have been conducting raids against terrorists. But the latest trend acquired by terrorists to conduct IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blasts has been keeping them on the toes. In the last few days, three IED blasts have taken place in valley. Amit Shah is also expected to meet the family of a police officer who died after being injured in a recent encounter.

