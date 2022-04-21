With Gun In One Hand, Jawan Shoulders A Cot Carrying Pregnant Woman

A video of the jawan walking down a narrow stretch through agriculture fields has surfaced online

A jawan helped villagers carry a pregnant woman on a makeshift stretcher to a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. With a gun in one hand, the jawan shouldered the stretcher for 3 kilometres, to a point where a District Reserve Guard patrol vehicle was waiting for them.

The DRG officials turned a cot into a make-shift stretcher as no ambulance was able to make its way to the village.

Now, a video of the jawan walking down a narrow stretch through agriculture fields has surfaced online.

The road connectivity to the Kuakonda village in the Dantewada district was severed by Naxals, leading to immense hardships for the villagers. When the woman went into labour, the villagers scrambled to take her to the Palnar hospital, about 90 kilometres away. The DRG jawans walked to the village and helped villagers tie a bamboo on either side of the cot and carried the woman to the vehicle parked outside the village.

Another video shows the woman's family members holding the baby at the hospital. As per the officials, both the woman and her baby boy are fine.

Naxals often blow up roads in the Dantewada and Bastar regions of Chhattisgarh to stop security personnel from entering the villages. This creates hardships for the villagers.

Last month, Naxals opened fire on Central Reserve Police Force jawans at a newly set up camp of the security forces in the Sukma district of the Bastar region. Three CRPF jawans were injured in the gunfight.