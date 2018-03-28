Security Forces Trace Infiltrators, Engage Them In Gun Fight In Rajouri Denying reports of an attack on the CRPF camp, CRPF spokesperson Ashish Kumar Jha said there was no such attack on the paramilitary force camp in Sunderbani.

Jammu: A gun fight broke out today between the security personnel and some terrorists, who had infiltrated from across the LoC atleast four days ago in Rajouri sector and were traced to be in its Sunderbani tehsil after days of combing operations, the police said.



Amid the ongoing encounter between the security forces and the terrorists, the authorities refuted reports of a terror attack at a CRPF camp, but ordered closure of all educational institutions in the tehsil as a precautionary measure.



"An encounter has broken out between Nowshera-Sunderbani belt after a group of infiltrator terrorists were intercepted by the security forces today," J&K Director General of Police SP Vaid told PTI.



He refuted reports of a terror attack by the terrorists terming them as "totally false."



Giving further details, Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said three bags of ammunition and explosives were recovered from outside a CRPF camp in Sunderbani.



As per the reports, a security guard manning the gate of a CRPF camp at Sodra in Sunderbani area fired some warning shots and raised an alarm after he detected some suspicious movement near the paramilitary camp.



The police and security forces had been conducting search and combing operation to track down the suspected infiltrators for four or five days in Sunderbani.



Denying reports of an attack on the CRPF camp, CRPF spokesperson Ashish Kumar Jha said there was no such attack on the paramilitary force camp in Sunderbani.



He said the alert troops had detected some suspicious movement and had fired some warning shots.



Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudary ordered the closure of all the educational institutions in Sunderbani sector in wake of the search operation.



The schools shall remain closed in the Sunderbani division today as a precautionary measure, he said.



Last night, two terrorists had entered the house of Bushan Kumar Sharma in Bunpori-Yoginallah area in Sunderbani and had forced them to prepare food, which they had taken away along with them, the reports said.



