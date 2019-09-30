Security Forces Launch Op To Look For 2 Terrorists Hiding In J&K's Ramban

Three terrorists were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Saturday

Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban to track down two terrorists who reportedly fled from the site of an encounter in the district two days ago, officials said.

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Osama, and two others, Zahid and Farooq, were shot dead in the encounter with security forces in Ramban on Saturday.

The terrorists were killed when they tried to escape from a house where they had hidden while being chased by security forces following a brief exchange of fire in Batote area along Jammu-Kishtwar national highway.

According to reports, two terrorists, Haroon Wani and Naveed, fled from the encounter site and are believed to be hiding in the area.

A cordon and search operation is being carried out by security forces and the police to track down the terrorists in Batote hills, the officials said.

The operation is also being carried out at and around the encounter site, other places in Batote and adjoining areas, they added.

A combing operation is also underway in Kishtwar.

The National Investigation Agency, police and Army are engaged in a combing operation in Kishtwar to track down terrorist Mohammad Ameen alias Janagir Saroori, who was involved in many terror incidents in the district, the officials said.

Ameen, along with Osama, was involved in the killing of RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer on April 9. He was also involved in several incidents of weapon snatching, they said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh had on Sunday said Osama and the other terrorists were trying to escape from Kishtwar towards Kashmir because of a crackdown launched by the police and the Central Armed Police Forces.

