Security Drills In Border Districts Of States Neighbouring Pakistan Tomorrow

Security drills will be held in border districts of states neighbouring Pakistan tomorrow, days after India executed Operation Sindoor that targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The mock drills will be held in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the early hours of May 7, India executed a coordinated, multi-branch military operation named Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist-linked locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The targets included some of the most significant and long-standing terrorist training hubs in the region.

The operation came in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were killed. The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group has been linked to the attack. India's retaliatory strike was designed to dismantle key logistical, operational, and training infrastructure used by LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and other affiliated networks.

After four days of precision missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery battles across the Line of Control (LoC), India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening of May 10.

Despite the ceasefire, tension between the two countries remains palpable. Civilians in border districts have been advised to remain vigilant.