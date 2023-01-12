Security Breach During PM Modi Roadshow In Karnataka, Man Intercepted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached today during his roadshow in Karnataka by a man who jumped onto the road suddenly and managed to go within an arm's length of him.

The man, who was carrying a garland, broke the security cordon and rushed at the Prime Minister -- who was riding on the footboard of an SUV -- apparently to felicitate him.

He was intercepted at the last minute by the Special Protection Group or SPG of the Prime Minister.

Visuals from the spot showed PM Modi taking the garland from him and placing it on the bonnet of his car.