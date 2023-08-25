Security Agencies Need To Be Ahead Of Predictive AI Methods: Amit Shah

Amit Shah chairs a meeting on national security organised by Intelligence Bureau

Criminal law and technology have always been seen as mutually exclusive fields. But with advancing artificial intelligence and technology, crime patterns have been redefined. These were discussed, apart from new laws and changing dynamics with them, by top police officers during the National Security Strategies Conference 2023, being hosted by the Intelligence Bureau in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the meeting and directed the top cops of the country to work for a criminal justice system based on new technologies like AI, changing laws, forensic use to ensure speedy justice delivery and constitutional rights for citizens.

"The Home Minister particularly stressed on the use of modern technology in policing and suggested the implementation from lower police ranks of constabulary to the higher formations," a senior official said.

According to him, the Home Minister highlighted the need to revamp the entire criminal justice system as per new laws.

Mr Shah underscored the significance of use of digital technology in the entire process of investigation and prosecution.

"He called for initiatives for ushering technology-led policing for meeting the future demands of a revamped criminal justice system," an officer who attended the meeting said.

"In today's world, due to AI's predictive nature, it has become increasingly popular in criminology, law and forensics. Today, algorithmic risk assessments are widely being used in law enforcement. But security agencies need to be a step ahead of this predictive assessment, so discussions were held in this regard too," a senior officer said.