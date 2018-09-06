'Homosexuality Not A Mental Disorder': 5 Big Quotes From Sec 377 Verdict

Sustenance of identity is the pyramid of life: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

New Delhi: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday has struck down the Section 377, which criminalized homosexuality. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra gave the the verdict on a bunch of petitions filed by five celebrity petitioners, to scrap the law. The Chief Justice, while reading out the verdict said criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible. "The Government must give wide publicity and government officers should be sensitised on LGBTs," said Justice DY Chandrachud. And Justice Indu Malhotra said, "History owes apology to the LGBT community for their sufferings."