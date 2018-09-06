'Homosexuality Not A Mental Disorder': 5 Big Quotes From Sec 377 Verdict

Sustenance of identity is the pyramid of life: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra
New Delhi: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday has struck down the Section 377, which criminalized homosexuality. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra gave the the verdict on a bunch of petitions filed by five celebrity petitioners, to scrap the law. The Chief Justice, while reading out the verdict said criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible. "The Government must give wide publicity and government officers should be sensitised on LGBTs," said Justice DY Chandrachud. And Justice Indu Malhotra said, "History owes apology to the LGBT community for their sufferings."
Here are the top 5 quotes of the Supreme Court on Section 377
"Section 377 was a weapon to harass members of LGBT community, resulting in discrimination."
Section 377 is arbitrary. LGBT community posses rights like others. Majoritarian views and popular morality cannot dictate constitutional rights."
"No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism. In the present case, our deliberations will be on various spectrums"
"Autonomy of an individual is important. He or she can not surrender it to anyone"