SEBI Bans Vijay Mallya From Trading In India's Securities Market

Vijay Mallya has denied all wrongdoing. (File)

SEBI on Friday barred business tycoon Vijay Mallya from trading in the country's securities market and from associating with any listed company for three years.

The Indian government has been trying to extradite Vijay Mallya, 68, who lives in Britain, to face charges of fraud resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

Vijay Mallya, who also co-owned the Formula One motor racing team Force India until 2019, has denied all wrongdoing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Friday that the tycoon's "existing holding of securities including the holding of units of mutual funds... shall remain frozen".

Vijay Mallya owns an 8.1% stake in Kingfisher beer-maker United Breweries, per exchange data, and is the company's chairman. He also owns a 0.01% stake in Smirnoff vodka-maker United Spirits.

