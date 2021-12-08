Members Of 2 Groups Clash Over Removal Of Religious Flags In Chhattisgarh

Cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code

Members of two communities clashed in Chhattisgarh's Raipur over the removal of religious flags, police said on Tuesday.

The clash broke out after religious flags belonging to both the communities were removed by unidentified persons in Brijnagar and adjoining Sanjay Nagar areas under the limits of Tikrapara police station.

"Last evening, two groups from separate communities clashed over the removal of a religious flag at Brijnagar during a rally and another incident (of removal of a flag) took place at Sanjay Nagar," said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Tarkeshwar Patel.

He said the timely action by police prevented the situation from getting out of control. "As a preventive measure, elaborate arrangements along with deployment of police personnel were made," he added.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that both the groups had removed the religious flags of each other at separate locations, the ASP added.

Cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

On October 3, a dispute had erupted between two communities in the Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh following which a curfew was imposed in that district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)