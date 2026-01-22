Scrap Dealer Among 4 Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Rs 40 Lakh In Delhi: Cops

Four men, including a scrap dealer, were arrested for allegedly orchestrating an armed robbery of Rs 40 lakh in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the scrap dealer allegedly hatched a plan as he was unwilling to return the money, reportedly due to financial distress.

Police on Wednesday arrested -- Amit Aggarwal alias Sonu, 42, the alleged kingpin, along with Surender Singh, 41, Virender Kumar alias Boby, 54 and Pawan Sharma, 46, they said.

Police have recovered the entire looted amount along with a car, a scooter, a blue bag containing the cash and the victim's personal documents, they said.

Amitabh, the scrap dealer, had called the complainant, Kamal Yadav, to hand over Rs 40 lakh in connection with a business transaction on Monday, they said.

Earlier, Aggarwal ran a PVC factory and was arrested in 2025 in a GST fraud case following a raid. He was later released on bail, a senior police officer said.

After starting a new business, Aggarwal allegedly decided to retain the money meant for the transaction. As he was facing financial difficulties, he hatched a plan wherein, after giving the cash, he deployed two associates -- Virender Kumar and Pawan Sharma -- on a scooter to rob the complainant at gunpoint, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Further investigation is underway to trace the weapon allegedly used in the crime and to verify whether the accused are linked to other criminal cases, police added.

